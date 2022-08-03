Uefa to use semi-automatic offside in Champions League | Champions League

UEFA announced on Wednesday that the new technology of semi-automatic deterrence will be used for the first time by the entity in the European Supercup. The European Football Confederation will also adopt the tool in the group stage of the Champions League 2022/23.
— Uefa is constantly looking for new technological solutions to improve the game and support the work of referees. This innovative system will allow VAR teams to determine offside situations quickly, with more precision, increasing the fluidity of the game and the consistency of decisions.
According to the European confederation, the system will have specialized cameras that can monitor up to 29 different points on each player’s body. In all, 188 tests have been carried out since 2020, including all Champions League matches last season, the knockout of the same tournament in women’s football and the last European Cup for women.
“The system is ready to be used in official matches and implemented in every stadium in the Champions League,” said Rosetti.
UEFA is therefore following the same path as FIFA, which announced in early July the use of semi-automatic offside technology at the 2022 World Cup.
FIFA presents a report on the use of Semi-Automated Impediment Technology, which is being tested at the Club World Cup – Photo: Disclosure / FIFA
European Supercup refereeing
Uefa also announced that Englishman Michael Oliver will be the referee of the 2022 European Super Cup, scheduled for Wednesday next week, August 10, between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt. The match will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.
Michael Oliver will be assisted by fellow countrymen Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett. The video assistant referee (VAR) will be the Polish Tomasz Kwiatkowski.
FIFA presents new technology to reduce errors in World Cup offsides