Ukraine’s biggest nuclear power plant is ‘out of control’, says UN

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, linked to the United Nations, Rafael Grossi, issued a nuclear accident risk alert for Europe’s largest power plant. The facility, located at Ukraine, is under the control of Russia since the beginning of March.

In an interview with the Associated Press news agency on Tuesday, the director said that all nuclear safety principles were violated in the Zaporizhzhia plant after its capture by Russian forces.

“There are a number of things that could never be happening in a nuclear facility,” Grossi declared, noting that the plant’s physical integrity was affected by bombings. In addition, the site would be suffering a supply chain crisis caused by the interruption of replacement of equipment and parts during the conflict.

The international authority asked for the cooperation of Moscow and Kiev so that an inspection of the facility could be carried out urgently in order to stabilize the situation.

“We need to go in there to carry out this safety and security assessment, do the repairs and help as we already did in Chernobyl,” he claimed.

Russia’s capture of Zaporizhzhia has renewed fears that the largest of Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors could be damaged, triggering another emergency like the Chernobyl accident. Occurred in 1986, about 110 kilometers north of the Ukrainian capital, the incident is considered the worst nuclear disaster in the world.

On April 27, the IAEA chief visited Chernobyl and ordered a highly contaminated local “assistance mission”. On Tuesday, Grossi said the intervention at the former plant has been “very successful so far”.

Although the territory around the Zaporizhzhia plant is controlled by Russia, the plant is operated by Ukrainian employees. Authorities claim that this paradoxical situation is leading to conflicts within the facility.