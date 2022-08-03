Vampeta ‘buys fight’ with flamenguists when remembering former coach: “Paulo Sousa could…”

The day after Flamengo’s victory over Corinthians in Libertadores is a party in Rio de Janeiro. Although the score was only 2-0, the red-blacks were very pleased with the football played by the Urubu team. THE team trained by Dorival Júnior comes in great phase and is packaged by the new reinforcements. After winning in São Paulo, the day started with another good news for the people from Gávea.

That’s because the sock Oscar should be presented at any time by Flamengo. After reaching an agreement with the player, Mais Querido managed to release Shanghai Port, which has even said goodbye to the ace on the internet. With stints at Chelsea and the Brazilian national team, the athlete will meet defender David Luiz, with whom he played in the 2014 World Cup.

If the flamengoist lives glorious moments, the corinthian woke up with a headache. The paulistas felt the difference in the opponent’s game and face the classification in Libertadores as a difficult mission. One of those fans who was very uncomfortable with the score was former player Vampeta. Despite having worked at Flamengo, the five-time champion is openly a supporter of Alvinegro. after defeat, Vampeta even joked about the work of coach Paulo Sousa in Rio.

“Paulo Sousa could have stayed a little longer to get in the way (laughs). Only that. Paulo Sousa played Everton Ribeiro on the left side, Marinho on the left side, Rodinei on the right side and Pedro did not enter. Dorival put the right pieces in their place”mocks Vampeta.

The return game in the quarterfinals of Liberta will only be next week, next Tuesday (9). Until then, the teams are committed to the Brasileirão Serie A. Flamengo takes São Paulo at Morumbi, Corinthians goes to Santa Catarina to face Avaí. In slightly different situations, Rubro-Negro tries to establish itself in the G4while Timão pursues leader Palmeiras.