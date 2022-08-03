Vampeta says that Willian has proposals and can leave Corinthians; My thymus brings details

After being left out of the game against Flamengo, this Tuesday, midfielder Willian may be close to leaving Corinthians. The information was said by the former player and idol of the club, Vampeta, this Wednesday.

While participating in the program Hit Readygives Radio Young pan, Vampeta stated that he heard from people close to the player that Willian would have received proposals from European clubs. Also according to the former Timão player and now a commentator, the midfielder can confirm his departure this month.

“There’s news that Willian doesn’t seem to stay until the 15th. It looks like he’s going to ask for an area. He wants to leave because there are proposals from European teams and he doesn’t want to stay anymore. He can leave now, this month. me, from people who know the family well and go there in the middle of Corinthians. I was told that last night”, said Vampeta.

As determined by the portal My Helmthose responsible for Willian’s career said not having an official proposal for the midfielder in hand right now. Despite this, people linked to the player and the club did not deny a chance of leaving, nor did they have any polls for the athlete..

It is worth remembering that Willian was left out of the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals due to tendinitis in the posterior muscle of the right thigh. Recently, shirt 10 also needed to recover from a shoulder injury.

This is not the first time that rumors of Willian’s return to Europe have been making the rounds on the internet. At the end of May, journalist Fabrizio Romano, an expert in the international transfer market, stated that the Corinthians number 10 had plans to leave the club in the mid-year transfer window.

At the time, in contact with the My Helm, members of the player’s staff said “they are unaware of any possibility of Willian leaving Corinthians at this time”. Also according to sources consulted, any proposal would be analyzed. Willian has a contract with Timão until the end of 2023.

Created from the base categories of Corinthians, Willian returned to Timão in mid-2021 after 14 years out of Brazilian football. In the current season, Willian played 35 matches for Corinthians. There are 17 wins, 12 draws and six defeats. The midfielder scored a goal.

