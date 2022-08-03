Vampeta scores Atltico victory ‘with goals advantage’ over Palmeiras

photo: Playback/Youtube Vampeta scored Atltico’s victory against Palmeiras during a program at Jovem Pan

Commentator and former player, Marcos Andr Batista Santos, better known as Vampeta, bet on Atltico’s victory over Palmeiras, this Wednesday (3), at 9:30 pm, for the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores. during the program “Ponto‘, gives Young panthe communicator stated that Galo won with ‘goal advantage’ at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.

“Atltico wins today’s game and with a goal difference. Atltico comes from a defeat against Corinthians. That victory that goes like this: ‘we win, but we don’t know how we won’. game 3-0 for Inter against Atltico is one of those games that you make up. It was that thing, Inter came, foot, foot, foot solved it. In the second half, Atltico crushed Inter”, opined Vampeta.

“Atltico is no longer in the Copa do Brasil. It was eliminated by Flamengo. In the Brazilian Championship, it is 10 points away from Palmeiras. wins the game,” he added.

Currently, Atltico only competes in the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian Championship. Eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil for Flamengo, the team led by Cuca feeds expectations to repeat great feats with the coach.

Under the coach’s command, Galo won the Brazilian Championship in 2021, last season. In addition, the commander was the coach who won the most important title in the club’s history: the 2013 Libertadores.