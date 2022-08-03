Vasco is on! Club wants to sign striker from Spanish giants

Forward is on loan at Internacional, but without great opportunities on the pitch

Vasco is in the vice-leadership of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, with 39 points in 22 games. However, it can lose the post if Bahia beats CSA. In this case, the Bahian tricolor would assume the position.

While Emílio Faro works with the team for the next match in Serie B, the board is looking for pieces to reinforce the squad that seeks access to the Brasileirão.

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, Vasco remains interested in signing Gustavo Maia, from Barcelona, ​​who is on loan at Internacional.

According to the reporter, the striker talks with Colorado to get the release of the squad. Vasco and Gustavo Maia talk daily to try to secure the contract.

Gustavo Maia’s career

Formed in the youth categories of São Paulo, Gustavo Maia was hired by Barcelona in 2020. However, in the Spanish giant, he had no space. With that, he was loaned to Internacional in the middle of 2021. This season, the striker played only three times with the colorada shirt.