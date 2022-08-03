Vitória’s finances in 2021: relegation to Serie C and uncontrolled accounts mark the worst crisis in red-black history | sport business

Relegated to the national third division, in intense political conflict – including the dismissal of the then president, Paulo Carneiro. What else could go wrong for Vitória? The answer to that question lies in red-black finances. The club is immersed in its worst crisis, at least since the last time it was in Serie C, in 2005.

In this report, ge goes through the most recent financial statements, referring to 2021, to show fans the financial status of the club. Numbers help to understand both the past and present, as well as project the future. The return to higher divisions also depends on the solutions that will be employed to minimize the crisis.

+ Brazilian football finances in 2021: revenues grow again, but clubs still face debt and crises

+ Rodrigo Capelo: How not to get caught up in finance? The solution to decontextualized numbers is to ask questions

1 of 1 Vitória’s finances — Photo: Infoesporte Vitória’s finances — Photo: Infoesporte

The graphic representation for Vitória’s financial crisis is in the comparison between revenue (everything that was collected each year) and indebtedness (what there was to pay on the last day of each year). It wouldn’t be so much of a problem if the money that goes into the cashier was enough to cover expenses and debts. It’s not the case.

In 2021, the proportion between these indicators was close to four times. In other words, the association’s debts represent four times all that was collected in the year. It is also important to note that the R$ 214 million owed correspond to the largest debt that Vitória has ever had in its history, whose understanding will get even worse according to the details.

The relationship between Vitória’s revenues and debts Source: Financial statements

Vitória’s biggest source of revenue is still in broadcasting rights and awards. Last year, R$ 30 million were recorded between Série B, Copa do Brasil and Copa do Nordeste. Because of an accounting issue, the practical value is even lower.

The manual says to consider the revenue with gloves, referring to the broadcasting rights, little by little, every year. In 2021, R$ 6 million were accounted for from the contract signed in 2016.

The amount has been in and out of the bank account for a long time, but has only been recognized as income on this balance sheet. In practice, it means that the cash inflow was lower than the number suggests.

It is also in this part, on television, that the relegation to Serie C will cause the most damage. The fixed quota for the second division is close to R$ 8 million. In the third tier, that figure plummets to almost nothing.

Furthermore, in 2022, performances in the Copa do Brasil and Copa do Nordeste – in which it did not even reach the group stage – were worse than in the previous season. Everything has worsened considerably in the present.

Vitória’s revenue profile in 2021 Source: Financial statements

The commercial and marketing department performed, to say the least, insufficient. While Bahia earns more than BRL 24 million per season in this area, Vitória managed only BRL 3 million with the sum of sponsorships, advertising and licensing.

In the income directly linked to the fans, understandably, the value was also low. Stadium gates were closed for most of the season, because of the pandemic, and hindered fundraising through ticket sales. Also part of this line are the monthly fees of supporters – these, yes, below potential.

The only positive highlight is in the transfers of athletes. With R$ 21 million raised, the red-black association was close to its best years. According to the balance sheet, four players make up this amount: Diego Rosa, Pedro Henrique, Pablo Silles and Wendell.

In all texts on finance, the ge makes the comparison between budget and financial statements. The idea is to put in parallel the projections made by the directors and the results obtained by them after a year. In this case, it will not be possible. The club does not publish a budget.

The news usually highlights the net balance sheet result. In the case of Vitória, the number is negative. The club ended 2021 with a deficit (loss) of BRL 42 million, a sign that the accounts were in the red. Detailing the numbers shows an even worse picture.

In addition to having beaten a historic record in its indebtedness, the board headed by Paulo Carneiro made the profile of these obligations much worse. Here, it is about the deadline for payment of them.

Vitória ended 2021 with R$ 117 million to be paid in the short term, in a period of less than a year, that is, during 2022. For a club that dropped from division, lost revenue and already came from deficit accounts, it becomes practically impossible to keep up with all the commitments.

Vitória’s debt profile by maturity Source: Financial statements

There are some explanations for the sudden worsening. One of them was the breakup of Profut, a program for the installment of back taxes instituted by the government in 2015. Due to default, the club was informed by the authorities of its exclusion. This resulted in R$33 million being charged in the short term.

There were also problems in honoring the agreement with the Salvador City Hall, for IPTU that was not paid in the past. The agreement was terminated in 2021. Consequently, the debt related to this tax rose by R$20 million. The disruptions of these installments have this effect: they remove long-term debts and throw them into short-term ones.

The only good news in this section is the slight reduction in bank debts. Vitória still has R$ 13 million to pay to financial institutions – the main one, Banco Daycoval, whose maturity was set in 2023 –, but managed to reduce the amount as a whole. Priority was given to payments to unidentified individuals.

Vitória’s debt profile by type in 2021 Source: Financial statements

Few clubs have deteriorated as much and as quickly as Vitória, in Brazilian football, in the last decade. Not long ago, the Bahian association had its football in the first division, with reasonably organized finances and cash available – R$ 23 million, in 2016.

Was it the lack of money that caused the drop to the third division? So-so. On the one hand, problems found in the balance sheet obviously limited the possibilities in 2021. On the other hand, the numbers also point to the inefficiency of the football department.

The red-black sheet was R$ 17 million in Serie B – the lowest since the club stopped playing in the first division. Even so, it was to be expected that this budget would be enough to keep the entity at this level. Goiás and Avaí, notably more efficient in investing the money, were promoted with R$ 28 million each in payroll.

History begins to improve a little in 2022. Vitória joined a new government installment plan, called the Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector (Perse), and achieved two positive effects: R$ 57 million in discounts and an extended term for the remaining.

Is the financial crisis over? Not yet. Even with the tax relief, short-term debt remains far above what the club generates in cash. Your board will need to seek agreements with creditors, renegotiate terms, roll over debts, hoping to resolve them later.

The return to the second division is, of course, another step to be taken in this restructuring, mainly due to the resumption of broadcasting rights. It’s not a fortune, but it’s the fastest way to raise ordinary income. The sale of athletes is also an option, but the little showcase of the C Series becomes a problem.