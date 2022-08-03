Wanted! Pedro Raúl receives proposal from European football and can leave Goiás

Forward is one of the highlights of the Brazilian Championship

Pedro Raul rejected European football proposal
© Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images South AmericaPedro Raul rejected European football proposal
Goiás has a good campaign in the Brazilian Championship. After 20 rounds, he is in 11th place with 25 points won. They are five points ahead of Avaí, the first team outside the relegation zone. And a lot of this good phase has a name: Pedro Raul.

The striker is the runner-up in the Brazilian Championship with 11 goals scored. Half of the goals from Goiás were scored by Pedro Raul. With the good phase, shirt 9 began to attract interest from European teams.

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, Pedro Raul received a proposal from Auxerre, from France. The striker belongs to Kashiwa Reysol, from Japan, and is on loan to Goiás.

Auxerre’s proposal is 2 million euros (R$10.7 million), which was accepted by the Japanese. Nonetheless, Pedro Raul rejected the salary and the project presented by the French.

Pedro Raul can leave Goiás

Despite having rejected Auxerre’s proposal, Pedro Raul can leave Goiás at any time. According to Venê Casagrande, teams from Italy and Belgium are making inquiries all the time for the player. The Japanese team, which owns the rights to the striker, is willing to sell. Goiás is entitled to 10% of the sale value, as a showcase fee.

