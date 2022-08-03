Was there a feud between Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez?

Matter involving Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez has been a subject among fans for years

A subject that has already generated enmity among fans of Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, two great artists who immortalized Disney Channel hits, still raises doubts. After all, was there a fight between the two singers?

Well, fans have always argued about it. This because Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez dated the same person. At different stages, the artists related to the singer Nick Jonas, another name that was also successful in the Disney universe. It was from the relationship of Miley and Nickstarted in 2006, including the hit ‘7 Things’, where Miley describes the characteristics of the ex-boyfriend.

No mystery!

With that, those who accompany the artists talk about an alleged feud that would exist between the two singers in the face of the relationship, in addition to the fact that the actresses were not so close during the period they were at Disney. The answer, in fact, came in 2016.

That year, Selena Gomez, who dated Jonas in 2008, broke the silence on the topic. In an interview with W Magazine, Selena explained that she and Miley never fought.

“We never fought,” she said in the interview. “We both liked the same guy [Nick Jonas] when we were 16 years old. It was just like Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan: ‘Oh my God, we like the same guy!’ We are now completely resolved in our own lives.”

Although Miley Cyrus has never publicly commented on this fan-initiated feud, Nick Jonas has seen the matter revived years later. This because Demi Lovatowho also became famous through Disney, recalled his colleague’s love life.

In 2016, during an interview on Carpool Karaoke with Nick, they participated in a painting when presenter James Cordan joked about Lovato having a relationship with Joe Jonas, Nick’s brother. “[Para Lovato] So you’re dating Joe, and Nick you’re dating apparently…everybody,” he said. Then Demi jokes about Nick’s love life: “Miley, and then back with Selena, and then back with Miley. “.