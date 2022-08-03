WD Blue SN570 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD

In addition to the gamer audience, SSDs also attract the attention of content creators and users who need more agility to increase productivity.

It is precisely by trying to capture the attention of this market segment, that Western Digital last year announced yet another addition to its popular storage line WD Blue.

The central character this time is the WD Blue SN570which emphasizes its positioning aimed at content creators by offering buyers a month of subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud, guaranteeing access to the software Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, Premiere Pro and InDesign.

We received the 1TB version of the WD Blue S570 from Western Digital. Let’s check out everything this mid-range drive from WD has to offer.

Packaging design and content

A direct successor to the SN550, the WD Blue SN570 is an NVMe SSD with an M.2 2280 form factor, compatible with desktops, notebooks and even consoles.

The drive adopts a blue colored PCB and, unlike the WD Black range, Western Digital offers the WD Blue SN570 only in a version without a heatsink.

With the transition to PCIe 5.0 based SSDs, the need for some dissipation element is expected to increase considerably. According to Phison, one of the main companies in the development of controllers for solid state drive, some models will heat up so much that active cooling precision, that is, not only the heatsink, a fan will also be needed.

It is also possible to observe the arrangement of the elements on the PCB. WD Blue SN570 only adopts controller and NAND chip. The unit forgoes the use of a DRAM chip that functions as a cache. Common decision when we talk about low cost units.

The package contents only include the SSD and a leaflet.

Performance

Let’s move on to the performance issue now, but first let’s take a look at some more technical aspects of the WD Blue SN570.

Available in four capacity options, 250 GB, 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB, the WD Blue SN570 makes use of the PCIe Gen3 x4 bus and promises a read speed of 3,500 MB/s and 3,000 MB in write, in the case of the model of 1TB, drive we received. The previous model, the SN550, in the 1 TB version, delivers much more modest values: 2400 MB/s in reading and 1900 MB/s in writing.

The unit uses the controller SanDisk 20-82-1004B-A1 and memory chips SanDisk 014130 1Q00 (112 Layer TLC NAND Flash) As I mentioned earlier, the WD Blue SN570 is a DRAM-Less SSD, this means that there is no SDRAM memory chip for caching. This cache, among other things, stores the mapping tables that keep track of the location of data on the SSD, contributing to overall performance.

However, Western Digital bet on an alternative to the physical absence of a cache chip. The company takes advantage of a novelty implemented as of NVMe 1.2, the Host Memory Buffer (or HMB)which uses part of the PC’s RAM memory for the cache.

This is an alternative to try to lower the cost of the unit, but, evidently, it delivers less performance than the chip physically allocated in the SSD, and there is also the fact that some platforms do not support HBM, as is the case with the PlayStation 5.

Regarding TBW (terabytes written), the amount of data, measured in terabytes, that can be written to the drive, given its lifetime, is 600 TB on the 1 TB model. A value that is above a competing SSD in the same price range as the WD Blue SN570, the Kingston NV1, which speaks of 480 TB of TBW in the 1 TB model.

Configuration used in the test

Motherboard: ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero;

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X ;

Cooler: Cooler Master Master Liquid ML 240R RGB Watercooler;

RAM: 4x 8 GB HyperX Predator;

Video Card: PCYES RTX 3070;

SSD: 1TB WC SN750

Source: Corsair CX650;

System: Windows 10 Pro 64-bit.

As I have reported in other WD SSD reviews, the company offers software that is the WD Dashboard, which allows, for example, to update the firmware of the unit. The software also displays the temperature, the possibility of activating the Windows cache, among other things.

CrystalDiskInfo

We used CrystalDiskInfo to check the technical aspects of the drive. Among the most interesting information, it reveals the features supported by the WD Blue SN570. The protocol is NVMe 1.4. The recorded temperature, in idle mode (idle), was 51ºC. The test was conducted without the heatsink that the ROG Crosshair VII Hero motherboard offers, in order to guarantee the way the unit ships from the factory, without the inclusion of any accessories.

HD Tune

We also run the HD Tune which more fully lists the features supported by the unit.

CrystalDiskMark

We now move on to a second software from the CrystalDisk family, the CrystalDiskMarkwhich is a benchmark tool that certifies the read and write speeds of storage drives.

Check out the result screen below. The software was configured to run with a 1 GB file and we repeated the procedure 3 times.

On our next screen we have the result of the CrystalDiskMark test with a 64 GB file, this variation will show the impact that the end of the SLC cache can have on the performance of the WD Blue SN570.

ATTO Disk Benchmark

The next software on the test battery list is the acclaimed ATTO Disk Benchmark. Software that structures the result in a very particular way and that allows you to have a very broad notion of how the storage unit performs in the most varied blocks of files. We configure the test to go through blocks from 4 KB up to 64 MB.

We returned to HD Tune and ran its built-in benchmark tool. The software indicates the average data transfer speed of the WD Blue SN570, as well as its access time.

AS SSD Benchmark

We now move on to the AS SSD Benchmark. In addition to reading and writing rates in different scenarios, the software assigns a final score. This score serves as a comparative parameter between other units.

Score from other SSDs

Finally, we transfer an 84GB file between the 500GB WD Black SN750 and WD Blue SN570 , and vice versa, timing the result.

84GB transfer from 500GB WD Black SN750 to 1TB WD Blue SN570 = 02:17.45.

82.3GB transfer between 1TB WD Blue SN570 to 500GB WD Black SN750 = 01:06.32.

1TB WD Blue SN570 Specifications

Model: WD Blue SN570 (WDS100T3B0C)

WD Blue SN570 (WDS100T3B0C) Capacity: 1 TB;

1 TB; Interface: PCIe 3.0 x4;

PCIe 3.0 x4; Connection: M.2 2280;

M.2 2280; Protocol: NVMe 1.4;

NVMe 1.4; Dimensions: 80 x 22 x 2.38 mm;

80 x 22 x 2.38 mm; Weight: 6.5 g;

6.5 g; Guarantee : 5 years;

: 5 years; TBW: 600 TB.

Strengths

Good performance;

TBW above the direct competitor;

5 years warranty;

Good value for money option

Negative points

Verdict

The WD Blue SN570 is another hit by Western Digital in the hotly contested range of mid-range SSDs. With a good cost-benefit ratio, the unit bets on an interesting communication, directing the unit to those who deal directly with productivity, an impeccable aspect when the SSD x HD comparison comes into play. The unit also guarantees a considerable leap forward, in terms of read and write rates, when compared to its direct predecessor, the SN550.

The comparison with a rival in the same price range, the Kingston NV1, makes the WD Blue even more attractive. Both can currently be found for R$699, but there is a clear win in terms of read and write rates and even TBW for the Western Digital model.

Compatibility with WD Dashboard also makes it intuitive to activate some possibilities, such as updating fiemware or activating the cache.