Wednesday, on TV: between towers and “Fedações”, seeking laughter and communion with nature | TV

Wednesday, on TV: between towers and "Fedações", seeking laughter and communion with nature

MOVIE THEATER

Ticket to India
Fox Movies, 6:35 pm
Two English women, on a trip to India, befriend an Indian doctor (Victor Banerjee). Tension arises when one of them (Peggy Ashcroft) accuses the clinician of raping her. The film received two of the 11 Oscars for which it was nominated, for Ashcroft’s performance as a supporting actress and Maurice Jarre’s original score. Based on the novel by EM Forster, it was the last work by David Lean (Lawrence of Arabia; The River Kwai Bridge).

