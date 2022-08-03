Wednesday, on TV: between towers and “Fedações”, seeking laughter and communion with nature | TV

MOVIE THEATER

Ticket to India

Fox Movies, 6:35 pm

Two English women, on a trip to India, befriend an Indian doctor (Victor Banerjee). Tension arises when one of them (Peggy Ashcroft) accuses the clinician of raping her. The film received two of the 11 Oscars for which it was nominated, for Ashcroft’s performance as a supporting actress and Maurice Jarre’s original score. Based on the novel by EM Forster, it was the last work by David Lean (Lawrence of Arabia; The River Kwai Bridge).







seals

TVCine Emotion, 10:40 pm

Denzel Washington stars in and directs this film adaptation of August Wilson’s award-winning play. Troy Maxson was a prodigious baseball player, but he never got to play in the majors because black athletes were left out. Today, he works as a garbage man and cannot prevent his bitterness from consuming him, to the point of making decisions that are harmful to his own family. Highlight for the participation of Viola Davis, in the role that won her the Oscar for best supporting actress.

the dark tower

Fox, 11:54 pm

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel, who also co-writes the screenplay, it is based on the Stephen King book series. In a post-apocalyptic world, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba) seeks the Dark Tower, the place of convergence of all universes, which is about to be destroyed by Walter O’Dim (Matthew McConaughey), a powerful sorcerer. Roland and Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor), an 11-year-old boy with paranormal abilities, will become humanity’s last hope.







Zero Machine

Hollywood, 3:30 am

Adapted from the autobiography of Marine Anthony Swofford, the film by Sam Mendes follows the reflections of “Swoff” (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the missions of the Gulf War. This one sniper specialist and his brothers in arms rely on dark and absurd humor to survive the scorching desert, in a country they don’t understand, facing an enemy they can’t see, for a cause they don’t know. Jamie Foxx, Peter Sarsgaard, Lucas Black and Chris Cooper are also part of the cast.

SERIES

Monty Python: The Circus Freaks

RTP2, 00:13

Opportunity to (re)review the second season of the daring, surreal, experimental, nonsensea pioneering and, for many, a genius series of the legendary British comic troupe, originally shown by the BBC between 1969 and 1974. One of the most ingenious and imaginative comedy programs on British television that continues to inspire new generations of humorists.







DOCUMENTARIES

The Search for Nature

RTP2, 16:03

Concerned about ocean pollution and human damage to the planetary ecosystem, Morgan Bourc’his, world champion freediving and environmentalist, takes us on a journey of a sublime odyssey of symbiosis with nature. A documentary by Jean-Charles Granjon, with music by Georg Buljo, premiered on RTP2.

United Nations of Dance

RTP2, 8:33 pm

Premiering on RTP2, a five-episode documentary journey through the traditional dances of the world, with the history and traditions behind them being told through the moving testimonies of the dancers who perpetuate them. In this first episode, a dive into the rich universe of dances from Bali, the Indonesian island where this cultural expression knows a multitude of different and centuries-old forms and applications is programmed.

CHILD

Buzz Lightyear

Disney+, streaming

Legendary astronaut Buzz Lightyear and his crew are dropped off on a hostile planet millions of light years from Earth. Buzz tries to find a way back through space and time, but Zurg and his robot army will do anything to stop him. The already historic Pixar studios bring us this spin off from the cherished saga Toy Storydirected and written by Angus MacLane (co-director of Looking for Dory), with the voices of Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn and Taika Waititi.