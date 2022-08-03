WhatsApp always online? Find out what might be happening

If you are with Whatsapp opened on another device, lack of sync could be the answer. However, even if the person is only using the web or mobile version, this often happens.

People are usually curious, because the failure has generated some arguments, making friends think that the other is available and does not respond.

Even knowing that no one is obliged to respond quickly, the situation has generated controversy. Perhaps this confusion is nearing an end, because Meta is developing a feature to remove this check.

In the correction phase, it is stipulated that soon the feature will be complete on iOS and Android systems of the latest cell phones.

Leaving the app closed uses up mobile data and may show you are online

The most common explanation for a profile showing the user online without them being online is to leave the app in the background. This occurs on mobile, when the page is minimized, however, it continues to consume mobile data.

In this case, configure your device to not spend internet while the applications are closed, remembering that no notification will be sent.

No date has been released regarding the next update, but the WABetaInfo portal reported that the functionality will definitely have priority deployment.

Thus, everyone will be able to remove ”Online” from their profile, as with ”Seen Lastly”, which stopped being mandatory a few years ago and was successful among those who want privacy.