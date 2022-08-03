WhatsApp may gain two long-awaited features; check out

Last Saturday (30), another novelty from the Whatsapp was discovered. According to the specialized website WABetaInfo, a new feature can be released in messenger groups, which will allow joint chat administrators to delete any incoming message for all participants.

The new feature was discovered in the Android beta version 2.22.17.12 and is currently under development. In addition, there is no information about its release or its availability for iOS devices.

WhatsApp chatbot

In addition to the novelty for the application’s groups, Meta, the company responsible for Whatsappmay launch a Chatbot later this year.

The function would be a kind of official messenger channel, in which it would notify users about all the news related to the APP. Currently, the Status page is used to publicize the news of the Whatsapp.

So far, there is no information on whether the user must register to access the chatbot, or if it will be used automatically.

How to react messages with any emoji on WhatsApp

Earlier this month, it was released to the Whatsapp a new option to react to messages using any emoji. The feature is an update from the previous version, which limited the use of only six figures.

In addition to being able to react to a message, be it text, photo, video, audio or file, with any emoji, the user will also be able to use different skin tones according to the capacity of the sticker.

To check if the news has reached you, just press for a few seconds on a message. If a ‘+’ sign appears as a seventh option, it means that the feature is already available in your app.

On the button, you can select the desired emoji or even search for the magnifying glass icon. As usual, the functionality is being released gradually, so it is possible that it will take a while to arrive on your device.