Why is Samsung’s new SSD different?

From a partnership with AMD Xilinx, Samsung has released the second version of its SmartSSD, an SSD drive that promises much more than just storing files.

First released in 2020, the product is called “smart” because it has the ability to process the stored data on its own, without relying on the computer’s CPU, GPU, and RAM.

With the second-generation SmartSSD, Samsung claims that the drive reduces processing time for database queries by 50%, in addition to 70% less consumption than traditional SSDs.

As pointed out by the website TechRadar, this type of technology promises to be here to stay, even if it is not yet suitable for all uses. The South Korean brand claims that it has the potential to “dramatically” speed up heavy database access and application usage, as they reduce the amount of transfers between components.

“A video transcoding device coupled with a storage device can allow a video server to stream content more efficiently while minimizing unnecessary data transfers,” said Richard New, vice president of research at Western Digital, when Tech Radar.

Samsung promises the future of compute storage

Until then, regular SSDs don’t have the ability to do much beyond their storage function – such as saving documents, images and videos -, making it a technological challenge to include in them the same performance as a common CPU.

However, with advances in processing and software, Samsung has been able to overcome this barrier, allowing the manufacture of SSDs with computational storage capacity.

“With the updated processing functionality of the second-generation SmartSSD, Samsung will be able to easily meet the growing needs of customers in the database and video transcoding industries as we push the boundaries of the next-generation storage market,” he said. Jin-Hyeok Choi, executive vice president and head of product and development of memory solutions at Samsung.

For now, there is still no information on when Samsung’s new smart SSD will be available on the market.