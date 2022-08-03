Why K-2SO is not in the Star Wars Andor series » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The editor-in-chief of andor explained why the droid K-2SO will not appear in the series. andor is the next Disney+ original series to follow an established character in the Star Wars film franchise, following Boba Fett’s Book and Obi wan Kenobi. This time, the titular character in question is Cassian Andor, the rebel spy played by Diego Luna in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The series, which also features Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen, Adria Arjona as Kleya and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, is set to premiere on September 21, 2022 and explore the years leading up to the events. from the 2016 movie.

a rogue had a great cast, but one of the characters that stood out the most, besides Andor himself, is K-2SO. The droid, voiced by Alan Tudyk, is a former imperial enforcer that Andor has reprogrammed to fight alongside the rebels. This gives him valuable skills when it comes to helping the rebels infiltrate an Imperial base and recover the plans for the Death Star. In addition to being a distinct asset to the team, his bubbly personality and eventual heroic sacrifice made him a favorite among spectators.

Despite his beloved status, K-2SO will not appear in the series, something that andor head writer Tony Gilroy spoke at today’s Television Critics Association press tour by THR. He revealed that there are “several reasons” so that K-2SO doesn’t come on this particular adventure, including the fact that an Imperial droid is a “difficult luggage.” While he avoided sharing story details, he said the show will follow Andor as he becomes the man he would become. a rogue, and K-2SO is not an organic part of the beginning of that arc. Read his full quote below:

From a narrative point of view, there are several reasons. I would say, “Wait and see.” It’s a story we’re looking forward to telling. It’s hard to carry an imperial droid with you and not attract all kinds of attention. It’s tough baggage. When we do, we do it in a spectacular way instead of presenting it and ignoring it, or presenting it or hiding it, or the bad versions that we would have been forced to make… We’re starting it so far away from the person who would know how – or be motivated to – reprogram an Imperial droid.

One thing that makes things extremely difficult for the series in terms of storytelling is the fact that all the main characters a rogue die at the end of the film, including Andor and K-2SO. So there’s a finite amount of time for the show to explore, considering viewers already know the ultimate fate of many of the characters. This is the same reason that Felicity Jones’ character Jyn Erso also cannot organically appear in the series, because she and Andor first met during the events of the film.

One thing that should reassure fans is the fact that K-2SO and Andor met before the events of the movie. So that means there’s every chance the droid will be able to return in andor Season 2, which has already been renewed. of Gilroy”wait and see” teasing is definitely a promising sign for an eventual appearance. While this can make for a frustrating wait, fans of the character can at least still hope.

Source: THR