Will Carol die at the end of The Walking Dead?

First airing in 2010, The Walking Dead is a dystopian sci-fi production based on the comics by Robert Kirkman. Following Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his family through a zombie apocalypse over the years, the series is bidding farewell to 2022 with its 11th season.

The Walking Dead is not coming to an end

The original series comes to an end on November 20, 2022, however, this is just the beginning of its franchise. Started in 2015 with the derivative Fear The Walking Dead, there are several productions that take place in the world of the original series in which they are scheduled to arrive in 2022 and 2023.

Next week, we’ll meet Tales of The Walking Dead, a six-episode anthology of standalone tales. In 2023, we have Isle of The Dead, a spin-off series that features Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as protagonists; an as-yet-untitled spinoff from Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and an as-yet-untitled spinoff from Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) Grimes.

In addition, it is also worth pointing out the existence of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, a production in which it shows the new generation that grew up in the midst of the zombie apocalypse.

Carol is the only original that won’t get her own series

As we mentioned above, there are several characters that will get their own series after the end of The Walking Dead, all of which are original characters, present and alive from the first, second and third seasons of the series. Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), however, is the only original who won’t be finding her way after the series finale.

Originally expected to star in a production alongside Norman Reedus, the actress left the series earlier this year due to relocation of filming from Atlanta, Georgia, to Europe. Her characters, Dixon and Peletier, are known for the development of their friendship over the years, so it made sense that their friendship would continue together after the finale.

Character May Meet His Fate in Final Episodes

Being one of the most well-developed characters in the series, Peletier came out of an abusive relationship and suffered the loss of her daughter in a short period of time. Staying like an underwhelming character in the first few seasons due to this, she fought for her screen time on The Walking Dead, gaining medical, hunting and shooting skills, and of course, becoming a favorite for being someone flawed, with her heart. in the right place, even if your idea is not the best.

Seeing as Peletier doesn’t have her own series, and all the characters are in danger of not surviving the finale, it’s easy to assume that the odds of her not surviving the final episodes are high.

With the series never having a problem killing off main characters, Carol’s death could then result in the big impact that the characters go off on their own journeys in their own series. However, we will find out the truth only in the final episode, which airs on November 20th.