Windows 11 gets two new builds with optimizations for CPU usage and Defender

THE Microsoft released, on Tuesday (2), two more simultaneous versions of the Windows 11 for members of the Insider Preview Early Access program. New builds add fixes and optimizations for the operating system.
According to the company, builds are identified as 22621,450 and 22622,450and are being tested simultaneously by the Redmond, for in the future the changes will be implemented in the stable version of Windows 11.
Check out below all the improvements in Beta versions 22621.450 and 22622.450, as published by Microsoft:
- Young! We’ve improved Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.
- Young! We compress a file, regardless of its size, if you have configured SMB (Server Message Block) compression.
- Young! We have improved storage replication that occurs over low bandwidth or congested wide area networks (WAN).
- We fixed an issue that caused Windows to display tablet mode features for some devices that do not have touchscreens.
- We fixed an issue that caused some app windows to have blank sections in the task view preview.
- We fixed an issue that occurs for some of you when copying files from network drives. The error code is 0x80070026.
- We fixed a token leak issue in LsapGetClientInfoEx
- We fixed an issue that in certain cases caused sihost.exe to use a large amount of CPU.
- We fixed an issue that caused Microsoft Edge to stop responding when using IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with a dialog box.
Here are the known issues in the released builds:
[Em geral]
- There is an issue in recent Beta Channel updates that is causing the Photos app to crash, and a fix will be released soon via an update to the Photos app in the Store.
- We are investigating reports that SQL Server Management Studio is failing to start for some Insiders.
- [NOVO] We are reviewing reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders after updating to Build 22622.440.
[Explorador de arquivos]
- The left half of the File Explorer title bar may not be draggable via mouse or touch.
- The up arrow is misaligned on the File Explorer tabs. This will be fixed in a future update.