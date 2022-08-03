With a new face: Discord gets a new version remade from scratch for Android

Discord is a favorite app for many gamers and today a big change to its Android version is being announced. As reported on the app’s own blog, Discord will gain a new look that will make it easier to use for those who already use it on other platforms, such as Windows and iOS, for example.

Another benefit of this new policy is Discord’s Android update cycle, which will have more versions in less time, meaning bugs will be fixed faster.

Switching to React Native for the Android app means an experience that is improving at a faster pace on every platform that Discord is available on, while still maintaining Android and iOS-specific defaults in the UI.

In addition to the visual change, Discord will now adopt React Native when developing future versions, which means updates will arrive faster for users of Google’s OS.

In a note, Discord explained how this will be possible:

React Native allows us to simplify and consolidate our processes, which helps our engineers work more efficiently and push updates more frequently, especially now that the team won’t spend as much time maintaining different codebases for different devices.

The new version of Discord rebuilt from scratch from React Native will be released in the coming weeks and download will be available from the Google Play Store. If you already have the app installed, just update it to have access to the new version as soon as it’s released.

