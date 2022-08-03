“With the level we have…”

The midfielder came in during the match and sent the straight chat after the 2-0 triumph over Corinthians

The clash between Corinthians x Flamengo had everything a great Brazilian classic needs to have. In the end, Mais Querido got the better of goals from Gabigol and Arrascaeta, who trampled their rivals in the duel. Alvinegro even complained about touching João Gomes’ hand in the first goal, but the game went on as normal.

Arturo Vidal came in during the match and sent the straight talk after the 2-0 triumph over Timão. The 35-year-old Chilean has the characteristics of an idol, although he is still far from being for Fla. History could change if the Club manages to advance to be champion of some expression title this season.

In addition to being on a recovery campaign in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, CRF remains alive in the disputes of Conmebol Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. This way, the coach Dorival Júnior has three chips to nail the upheaval that the Rubro-Negro is going through this season. It is worth remembering that, with Paulo Sousa, hopes were minimal.

The midfielder hired by Mengão said what Fla could play for. Vidal opened the game and stirred the crowd on social media: “With the level of players we have, with the crowd, we would fight with every team in the Champions League,” said the foreigner leaving the field to the Neo Química Arena locker room.

It is worth remembering that the biggest champion of the Champions is Real Madrid, with 14 in total. The Spanish team even had a goal from Vinícius Júnior to lift the last ear off the shelf. The Flamengo cub took advantage of the ball coming from the right and pushed it into the final held at the end of the 2021/22 season.