10 tech news to get your day started (04/08)

1. Game of Thrones: 10 best Arya Stark quotes – check out the 10 best phrases of the character in game of Thrones (with context), according to the rank of the Ranker;

2. What to watch: 3 new releases to keep an eye on this weekend – Don’t know what to watch? Don’t worry, we’re going to indicate three titles for you to invest in over the weekend;

3. Activision’s legal process is public in Brazil; companies respond – As the bureaucracy of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is approaching its last stages, little by little we are also getting to know some more details about its backstage. Check out more;

4. Meteor fall in the interior of SP is impressive; see images! – A meteor entered the Earth’s atmosphere around 5:09 am this Wednesday (03) and provided a great flash in the skies;

5. Know the three types of long covid – A new study has classified three different types of long-term covid according to patients’ symptoms, strain and vaccination status;

6. When are we in electric mobility? – The conventional automobile industry, that is, with combustion engines, is gradually dedicating more time and investments to the development of electrified vehicles (EVs);

7. Burglar returns iPhone to attendant after she asks ‘please’ – In addition to the crime, a gesture of unexpected kindness: in response to the requests of an employee, the robber decided to return the employee’s cell phone;

8. 11 hidden functions on Chromecast that you need to know about – There are several little-used Chromecast functions that many people don’t even know exist. Therefore, TecMundo listed 11 “hidden” resources in Google’s streaming player;

9. Minister will go to Apple to ask that iPhone have ‘real’ 5G in Brazil – According to the government representative, the delegation will ask Apple to release the necessary updates for the cell phone to work with the new technology;

10. Why do horses need shoes and cows don’t? – There are pros and cons to hardware, and what works for one animal may not work for another. Find it out!



