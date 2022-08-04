12-year-old girl escapes captivity in the US by gnawing on ropes that held her

3 August 2022 Updated 4 hours ago

Credit, Tallapoosa Police photo caption, José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, suspect in the kidnapping of the 12-year-old girl and two deaths

A 12-year-old girl managed to escape her captivity after gnawing on the ropes that kept her trapped inside a house in the state of Alabama (USA).

After the child was spotted walking alone on a road near the town of Dadeville, police were taken to the house where she was held. There were found two bodies in a state of decomposition.

José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested in the city of Auburn, 40 km away from the crime. He was considered a suspect in the two murders and the kidnapping of the girl. A defense attorney was not mentioned in the criminal records for Pascual-Reyes to give his version of what happened.

According to Jimmy Abbett, the sheriff of Tallapoosa County, where Dadeville is located, a team of coroners will try to identify the cause of the deaths and the identity of the bodies.

According to the police report, the girl even broke her braces while trying to get rid of the restraints and had rope marks on her wrists. She was intoxicated with alcohol to be held captive for a week.

“It was horrendous to see a crime scene of this nature and to know that a 12-year-old girl had to deal with this situation,” said Abbett, who called her a “heroine”.

The sheriff said her disappearance was not reported to the police.