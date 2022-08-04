12-year-old girl escapes captivity in the US by gnawing on ropes that held her

José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, suspected of kidnapping the 12-year-old girl and two deaths

Credit, Tallapoosa Police

photo caption,

José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, suspect in the kidnapping of the 12-year-old girl and two deaths

A 12-year-old girl managed to escape her captivity after gnawing on the ropes that kept her trapped inside a house in the state of Alabama (USA).

After the child was spotted walking alone on a road near the town of Dadeville, police were taken to the house where she was held. There were found two bodies in a state of decomposition.

José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested in the city of Auburn, 40 km away from the crime. He was considered a suspect in the two murders and the kidnapping of the girl. A defense attorney was not mentioned in the criminal records for Pascual-Reyes to give his version of what happened.

According to Jimmy Abbett, the sheriff of Tallapoosa County, where Dadeville is located, a team of coroners will try to identify the cause of the deaths and the identity of the bodies.

