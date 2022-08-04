4,451 vacancies for IT Technician

Opportunities are aimed at professionals such as a technical course in the area, and prior experience in the function may be required

Published 08/04/2022

Are you in the technology field and looking for a job opportunity? Then know that companies from all over Brazil have more than 4.4 thousand positions open in charge of Computer technician.

The vacancies are intended for professionals with a technical course in the area, and previous experience in the function may be required in some cases. Certain companies also require applicants to have their own vehicle and be willing to travel.

The contractors will provide services such as repairs of computers and notebooks and installation of systems and software. In addition to salary, there are employers who offer benefits such as:

  • fuel allowance
  • bonus per result
  • commissions
  • Meal ticket
  • Life insurance

How to register?

Those interested in applying for one of these vacancies can apply on the recruiter’s portal where they were published. Check out the step by step to participate in the selection:

  1. Access the InfoJobs website;
  2. Use the filters located at the top of the page;
  3. Click on the ad of interest and read all the information;
  4. Press the “Register” button;
  5. Fill in all the requested data and confirm the application.

