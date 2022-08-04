Although the application does not display any notification that warns you when you are blocked on WhatsApp by someone, there are some tricks capable of identifying if that contact has, in fact, banned you.

This is because, when activating the function, some features contained in the platform are changed and may even disappear from the account altogether.

Therefore, the Portal 6 prepared a list of 6 things that happen when you are blocked on WhatsApp by someone

6 Things That Happen When You’re Blocked on WhatsApp by Someone

1. The person’s WhatsApp status disappears

When you are blocked on WhatsApp by someone, one of the first things that happens is that person’s status disappears.

If, by chance, you can no longer see the content she posts on the app, this is a sign that you are no longer part of the other’s contact list.

2. The profile picture

One of the things that happens when you’re blocked by someone is that you can’t see their profile picture.

Usually, the photograph that was visible before, ends up disappearing, which for many, is confirmation that the blockage has happened.

3. Messages sent to the contact will not be received

You can even try to send messages, but when blocked, none of them is received by the person who performed the deed.

The feature is able to prevent any content from reaching it, thus managing to prevent you from trying to send anything.

So it’s best to just accept the fact and move on.

4. You can’t see the person’s “Last Seen”

Another thing that happens when someone blocks you is that the “Last Seen” feature, which normally appears in the chat with the other person, no longer appears.

So, if you’re still in doubt, just check if the item is visible to you.

5. Unable to add contact in WhatsApp groups

When being blocked on WhatsApp, you are also unable to add the contact in groups and even in broadcast lists.

The only way you can be in the same group as that person is if someone adds you both to the same group.

6. You are unable to share photos, files and audios

Finally, one of the things that happens when you are blocked on WhatsApp by someone is that you are unable to send files to the contact.

This is because, by activating the function, the person avoids receiving any type of content from you.

