“A series of situations”; Cássio takes a stand after defeat against Flamengo and sends a message to the fans

Last Tuesday (2), Corinthians was defeated at Neo Química Arena by 2-0 against Flamengoin the first leg valid for the quarterfinals of the Liberators cup. Which leaves Timão in a more complicated situation to try to reverse the score away from home. What surprised was the blackout suffered by the team after the first goal.

During a press conference, cassio highlighted that the team ended up being exposed. “It’s difficult because, with 2-0 at home, you end up exposing yourself more. We had to leave to try to reduce the damage. And against a team that has quality, that changes parts and keeps the level high. You are exposed, and they have quality, a much longer working time, and they start to rotate the ball. We almost took the third one.”, declared.

O archer also highlighted that the match was balanced until the first goal conceded. “It was balanced in the first half, until the first goal came out. In games of this level, big is a detail that makes the difference. If Gustavo scored, if Maycon hadn’t been injured… It was a series of situations that got in our way, we ended up losing the game”.

Despite the negative result, cassio did not give up the points and stated that he will focus on Brazilianin order to turn attention to the second match against Flamengo. “We don’t think we’re the best team when we win, and when we lose, we don’t give up on reversing. We have to keep working with humility, because we have a very important game against Avaí, we have to play a great game there to get the result. Then, yes, think about the return of Libertadores”, concluded.