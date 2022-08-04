Thamirys Andrade – 1:49 pm | updated on 08/03/2022 15:31



PT was killed during his birthday Photo: Personal Archive

A new investigation carried out on the security cameras that recorded the day of the death of the PT municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, showed that the record of access to the devices was deleted two days after the crime. Thus, the authorities were unable to know who had access to the images.

The information was considered important to identify who showed the videos of the party to criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho. According to a police investigation, one of those present at the barbecue had access to the security footage through his cell phone and accompanied them sporadically to ensure the safety of the club.

When opening the recording on his device, people who were close, including Guaranho, would have seen images of Marcelo Arruda’s party. This would have been a trigger for the criminal police officer, who was drunk according to witnesses, to go to the party and, after an argument, to commit the murder on July 9th.

According to a report by the Scientific Police of Paraná, on July 11, at 8:57 am, the user “admin” of the device pressed the command “clear”, thus excluding the access log. At the time, the recorder’s remote service was enabled.

Criminal police also pointed out that there are no signs that the images have been tampered with.

Guaranho invaded the birthday party after arguing with Arruda outside, and fired shots at the PT during his birthday party. The victim reacted by shooting at the police officer. Marcelo could not resist the injuries and died. Jorge will answer for double qualified homicide for futile motive.

Read too1 Model is arrested in hospital for running over and killing young woman in RJ

two Priest is found dead in church, and Archdiocese laments

3 Teenager is murdered during robbery in Bahia

4 Criminal dies in shooting after robbery and escape

5 10-year-old girl who disappeared while going to the bakery is found dead

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.