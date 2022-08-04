Actor shares logo for Netflix’s That ’90s Show

Last week, it was revealed that the production of That ’90s Show gives Netflixsequence of That ’70s Showended production. Wilmer Valderramawho plays Fez, shared the logo for the new series.

In the post it is written: “To whom it may concern… Now, if I could only remember the accent…”

That ’90s Show will star Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s daughter, as she visits her grandparents for the summer.

The cast includes Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Topher Grace as Eric Forman and Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, and Tommy Chong as Leo.

Why did Ashton Kutcher want to come back?

Ashton Kutcher recently spoke about why he and his wife, Mila Kunis, chose to reprise their roles.

“It was really nostalgic to be back on set. It’s the same people who did That ’70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre. Mila and I were thinking about it. We thought, ‘We’re just in the position we’re in because of this show, so let’s go back and do that. We just came back and enjoyed ourselves for a week. It was so random and fun.”

Laura Prepon also spoke to US Weekly recently about her exciting return to That ’90s Show.

“It’s so fun. They are all the same sets. When I went there for the first time, I cried. Nostalgia is so strong and it was such an amazing time in my life. I can’t wait for people to see it. I think they’re really going to have fun with it.”

Series did well in testing

In an interview with ComicBook, Kurtwood Smith shared about the reception of the first episode of That ’90s Show.

“I’ll just say one more thing about That ’90s Show and it’s that we had some auditions. We finished two episodes and the response was great. So I think you will be very happy.”

The actor also spoke about the reasons that made him accept to be part of the series, such as acting again alongside Deborah Jo Rupp.

“I can’t say much, but I can say the big thing for me was playing this character again and playing this character with Deborah Jo Rupp playing my wife Kitty. Those two things were enough to motivate me to want to do the project. I thought that, and then the third was the fact that Gregg (…), that Gregg who was a writer on the original series was a writer about it, not just the writer, I’m sorry. He’s practically the creator of the show. Mettler is your last name.”

That ’90s Showwhich does not yet have a release date.

