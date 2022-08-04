Actress misses out on Bo-Katan’s participation in the series

Katee Sackhoff participated in GalaxyCon Raleighand was asked about the possibility of appearing as Bo-Katan in Ahsoka, a series currently in production.

The actress, already confirmed in the 3rd season of The Mandalorian, preferred to lose.

“What I can say is that I am in love with Rosario Dawson…”

He said, with good humor.

In franchise canon, Bo-Katan Kryze is known as leader of the Night Owls and lieutenant of the Death Watch, a terrorist group, and later, during the Age of Empire, became Mand’alor.

During the Clone Wars, Kryze’s sister Satine ruled as the Duchess of Mandalore, and Kryze sought to undo her pacifist teachings, believing that Mandalore should be proud of its martial history.

After Governor Pre Vizsla of Concordia was publicly exposed as the leader of the Death Watch, the splinter group was exiled from the Mandalore system, and in 19 BBY, Kryze and Vizsla discovered the Sith Lord Maul and Savage Opress.

With the Sith, they conspired to reclaim Mandalore, and through a plan devised by Maul, united several criminal syndicates to form the Shadow Collective.

Launching an attack on Mandalore, Satine’s government was overthrown, and Vizsla took control of the planet.

READ TOO:

Ahsoka debuts in 2023 on Disney+ and is set to take place five years after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi‎‎with the protagonist in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn while trying to locate the missing Ezra Bridger.

‎Rosario Dawson (DMZ, Daredevil) will return as Ahsoka Tano, and Hayden Christensen is also expected to return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno are also confirmed in the cast.