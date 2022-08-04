Actress reveals she slept with ‘about 200 people’ over iconic role in ‘American Pie’ – Monet

+



Jennifer Coolidge in American Pie: Reunion (2012) (Photo: Disclosure)

Actress Jennifer Coolidge, 60, has revealed that her landmark role as ‘Stifler’s mother’ in the ‘American Pie’ franchise had her sleeping with “about 200 people.” The American star was nominated for this year’s Emmy for her work on the series ‘The White Lotus’.

The information was taken from an interview with the actress to Variety magazine. Jennifer Coolidge worked on four films in the successful franchise released in 1999.

She plays the character who is known only as ‘Stifler’s mother’ and carries a style all worked on sensuality.

Her character was even responsible for popularizing the acronym ‘MILF’, which means something like an older, sensual woman. “I really enjoyed being a MILF and had a lot of sex because of ‘American Pie,’” she says.

She then confesses, “There were so many benefits to making this movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people I would never have slept with.” Watch an excerpt from the interview below:

In addition to ‘American Pie’, Jennifer has worked on other hit comedies such as ‘Legally Blonde’ (2001, 2003), ‘Cinderella New’ (2004) and ‘Dream Crazy in Hollywood’ (2007).

But it was in the drama ‘The White Lotus’, released last year, that he came to his main consecration with an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination in 2022.

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus (Photo: publicity)

Before that, she herself admits that she wasn’t taken so seriously: “Maybe I got this special attention because people used to see me just as Stifler’s mother or the wife of ‘Legally Blonde,'” she says, adding: “People I could never even get through the door – suddenly asking me to be a part of their stuff.”

Jennifer Coolidge and Reese Witherspoon (Photo: publicity)

Watch the trailer for ‘The White Lotus’, which also has Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney in the cast: