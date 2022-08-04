After controversy, Ganso sends a message to the president of Fluminense; check out

Shirt 10 of Tricolor das Laranjeiras left the duel against Santos dressed in the shirt of the former club

the duel between Fluminense and saintsheld last Monday, the 1st, at Vila Belmiro, valid for the 20th round of the Brazilian championship It wasn’t just busy on the field. After the eventful 2-2 draw, Goosescorer of one of the goals, found himself involved in a controversy.

After the end of the match, Goose came out of the field dressed in the shirt of the saintsa club that revealed it and showed gratitude to the fans of Fish. Still, in an interview, he left the doors open for a possible return to the club in the future.

Because of this, he was called by the fans of the Fluminense to clarify the situation and said that if they wanted him to continue, they would charge the president of the Fluminense, Mario Bittencourt. Goose have a contract with Tricolor until December 2023.

This Thursday, the 4th, the midfielder gave a press conference and tried to put a warm cloth on the whole situation. He explained what really happened, but did not fail to send a message to Mario Bittencourt.

“I joked there (about the renovation), but suddenly, right? (laughs) If the Mario Bittencourt you’re watching the press conference there… Without a doubt, I hope we have a conversation and the idea is for a renewal to take place. It all depends on the club’s timing, how the season will end and what’s on the president’s mind. Fluminense“, revealed Goose.