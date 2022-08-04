Afternoon Session 08/04/2022 – Catching Fire

In the Afternoon Session of this Thursday, 04/08, Globo shows the film On fire (2015), which has a total original duration of 1h41.

Check out the synopsis: Chef Adam Jones was once one of the most respected in Paris, but his involvement with alcohol and drugs took his career downhill. After a period of isolation in New Orleans, he leaves for London ready to restart his career and win the dreamed third star in the popular Michelin restaurant guide. To do so, he enlists the help of Tony, who manages a restaurant in the British capital, and recruits a team of old acquaintances.

More information about the Afternoon Session movie

Original Title: Burnt

Cast: Bradley Cooper; Sienna Miller; Daniel Bruhl; Emma Thompson

Voice actors: Adriana Torres; Duda Espinoza; Guto Nejaim; Jorge Lucas; Mariangela Cantú; Maurício Berger; Miriam Ficher; Philippe Maia; Priscila Amorim; Ronaldo Júlio

Directed by: John Wells

Nationality: American

Genre: Drama

Rating System: Not recommended for children under 12 years old

Box office: $36.6 million

A Sessão da Tarde airs right after another chapter of the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa, starting at 3:30 pm (Brasilia time), on the Globo screen.