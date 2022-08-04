Against Athletico, Estudiantes puts on the field what no Brazilian has

Today, he is the strongest representative of the greatest historical power of Libertadores. It is with this condition that Estudiantes is in Curitiba to open, at 21:30 (Brasília time), their Libertadores quarter-final series against Athletico. The return game will be in La Plata, next Thursday (11).

Without the stridency that characterizes Boca Juniors and River Plate, Estudiantes, it is always worth mentioning, is the club of the current Libertadores that has the largest number of titles among all the participants. There are four conquests, in 1968, 1969, 1970 and 2009.

Two were against Brazilian clubs. On top of Palmeiras, in 1968, and Cruzeiro, in 2009, in the epic “Verón night”.

After Estudiantes, the club with the highest number of Libertadores titles among the eight that are alive in the current edition is Palmeiras, with three conquests (1999, 2020 and 2021). Flamengo (two, in 1981 and 2019), Corinthians (2012), Atlético-MG (2013) and Vélez Sarsfield (1994) complete the list of teams that have Libertadores at their headquarters.

Athletico and Talleres are still looking for their first achievement in the competition.

Mauro Boselli (right) celebrates a goal: absence felt in Curitiba Image: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP

complicated reality

Although they convincingly eliminated Fortaleza in the round of 16, Estudiantes, led by coach Ricardo “Russo” Zielinski, is having a bad time in Argentina. In the local championship, after 11 rounds, it is only 22nd out of a total of 28 teams.

There are three victories, three draws and five defeats in the Argentine Championship, with 16 goals conceded and 13 scored, which has earned heavy criticism of coach Zielinski, who had a good lineup before this campaign, which, in fact, is quite weak.

What helps to understand the difficulty of the current Estudiantes is the series of embezzlement. O “pinch“, as the team is known in Argentina, will not count today with the starters Mauro Boselli, Leandro Díaz and Fabián Noguera, all injured and accelerating their recovery to play in the game on the return.

It is very likely that the team has its traditional five-line at the bottom. The goalkeeper will be the experienced Mariano Andújar, one of the highlights in the 2009 Libertadores. Leonardo Godoy, Luciano Lollo, Agustín Rogel, Jorge Morel and Emmanuel Mas are the “rough people” who have the responsibility to stop the Hurricane.

The midfield, with Manuel Castro, Fernando Zuqui and Jorge Corcho Rodríguez, values ​​the intense game and creativity to equip Pablo Piatti and Mauro Méndez, those responsible for the threats to the rival goal.

One can imagine Estudiantes acting very closed and trusting in their “melting pot”, the modern Estádio Uno. Reopened in 2019, it is today one of the most modern and interesting in Argentina.

Monumental and Bombonera are already out. The One follows. Says a lot.