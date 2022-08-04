AMD will announce Ryzen 7000 on August 29

New AMD processors will hit stores on September 15, according to rumors

The CEO of OMGLisa Su, stated during the company’s Q2 2022 financial results meeting that processors Ryzen 7000 5 nm lithography, the brand’s first models to hit the market with Zen 4 architecture, will be launched in the third quarter – with sources from the Wccftech website stating that the new parts will be announced on August 29O.

Previous rumors pointed out that processors Ryzen 7000 5 nm lithography would be launched in the US fall, which runs from September 22 to December 22. However, with the statement by the CEO of OMG, some recent leaks that indicated the release of parts for September 15th start to gain more traction, with official announcement on August 29th. However, we emphasize that, for now, this fact is not yet confirmed, since officially the only information given during the meeting was that they will be made available in the third quarter of 2022.

At the meeting, Su also stated that video cards with RDNA 3 Navi 3X should also reach the market, as well as the processors EPYC Genoadeveloped specifically for servers, are also expected to be released by the end of the year.

The financial results of OMG in the second quarter of 2022 were also positive, with the company’s revenue, in the period, reaching US$ 6.55 billion (R$ 34.58 billion, in the current conversion) – a figure slightly higher than what market analysts predicted. , which speculated US$ 6.53 billion (R$ 34.47 billion).

Contrasts between AMD and Intel plans until the end of 2022

The plans revealed by OMG of parts launch until the end of the year are an interesting contrast with those of its main competitor in the world of processors, the Intel. While the OMG announced the launch by the end of the year of 3 new pieces, the Intelin its second quarter 2022 financial results report, announced that the launch of the server processors Xeon Sapphire Rapids has been pushed back to next year – they had originally been revealed for a 2021 release.

Anyway, the next processors of the Intelthe 13th generation, are already counting on benchmarks appearing on some websites, indicating that their reveal date and possible launch may be close, with rumors indicating that they will also be presented in September – a situation that, if confirmed, puts them very close of the expected market introduction of the 5nm lithography Ryzen 7000.

Standalone driver supports AMD Noise Suppression on older cards

Radeon 400 and 500 series models must be serviced by unofficial driver



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Wccftech, Tom’s Hardware