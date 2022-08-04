Ana De Armas’ New Action Movie Proves NTTD’s Paloma Needs a Spinoff

No Time to Die introduced Ana de Armas’ Paloma to the franchise, and her work on the gray man it’s further proof that Paloma needs her own movie. No Time to Die it was the rare Bond movie where the actor who plays 007 knew he was leaving the series, so an extra effort was made to send Daniel Craig’s take on the spy with a bang. The result was a mixture of things, as while it had great action and a surprisingly emotional ending, it was also saddled with a bloated runtime and a lame villain.

An indisputable highlight of No Time to Die was Ana de Armas as Paloma, a Cuban intelligence agent who works with Craig’s Bond on a mission. Despite her brief appearance, de Armas received rave reviews for the humor and energy she brought to the role. Despite establishing herself as a total rookie, Paloma proves to be incredibly capable with firearms and martial arts and is far from a damsel in distress.

Paloma exits the film once this mission is complete, however, and she is never seen again. The role was a great showcase for Ana de Armas as an unlikely action star and led to requests for a Paloma spin-off film. Netflix the gray man also received somewhat mixed notices, but it’s more evidence of Armas’ action credentials. Your CIA agent character Dani gets into all sorts of action, from brawls to car chases and waves of grenade launcher assassins.

the gray man gives Dani de Armas a lot more screen time than No Time to Die, but on the other hand, his character isn’t that fun. What the Netflix movie does confirm is that the actor was poorly served by his brief No Time to Die role, and is more than capable of leading an action movie on his own. For decades, the producers behind the Bond franchise have tried to put together spin-offs, with Halle Berry hex – which appeared in 2002 die another day – solo film closest to production. Ana de Armas’ Paloma has the best spin-off potential right now, as there’s plenty of room to expand her character and with Craig’s departure from Bond, zero pressure for any sort of cameo.

This would allow for a Paloma movie to be standalone, as the series isn’t trying to become a Marvel or DCEU-style shared universe. the gray man – which has hidden its true villain – has many flaws, but it shows that de Armas can handle virtually every style of action while being a commanding presence on screen. Despite this, the chances of a spin-off for no time to dieand happening I feel thin. With Craig moving forward, the focus will be on releasing a new 007 and restarting the saga once more, so bringing back a character from an earlier era for a big-budget solo adventure probably wouldn’t be seen as a good investment. That’s a shame because No Time to Die and the gray man prove that Ana de Armas is ready for an action franchise of her own.