Analysis: Palmeiras transforms a disastrous game into a giant result in the resilience of a two-time champion | palm trees

When Palmeiras took Atlético-MG 2-0, in the second minute of the final stage, Alviverde’s concern was to try to prevent the Libertadores quarterfinals from ending with an even more elastic defeat, until a rout.

The night was disastrous so far. Abel Ferreira’s team did not score well and attacked little. But even when everything goes wrong, resilience and concentration remain as hallmarks of the current two-time champion of America, who thanks to an absurd mind control sought the unlikely 2-2 at Mineirão, on Wednesday night.

As happened in the Libertadores semi against Galo, last year, Palmeiras adopted a more cautious strategy, but found themselves in more trouble in the face of the aggressive marking of Cuca’s team and the ease with which Atlético’s forwards won individual duels.

Hulk started the game accompanied by Gustavo Gómez (then Murilo), while Keno was marked by Marcos Rocha, and the two Galo players often took advantage in the opening minutes. The opponent’s lack of aim was what kept Verdão at 0-0.

Without Rony, who fits perfectly in games based on transition, Palmeiras had Dudu as their main speed option, but shirt 7 was more stuck to help score and consequently was not the valve for quick counterattacks. In this game model, López had little success, as he often played far from the area.

Despite this scenario in which the proposal did not work, Verdão took the tie to the break, until the penalty committed by Marcos Rocha – the side had difficulties throughout the game. Hulk’s goal made the score fairer, after all, there were 15 shots by the hosts against only one by Abel’s team until that moment.

Even in the face of so many problems, the Portuguese coach did not change players for the second half, only functions: Scarpa started to play on the right, and Dudu went to the left. Danilo, too, was more stuck to score on the right side, but even so, Galo passed by easily to make it 2-0.

The Mineirão with almost 60 thousand people, the good performance of Atlético-MG and the advantage in the score made the scenario very hostile for Palmeiras. But if practically nothing worked, the dead ball followed a dangerous weapon, and the reaction came from her: after Scarpa’s free-kick on the crossbar, Murilo scored.

This goal marked a change in the game. The players’ celebration was timid, Verdão did not improve much, but Galo felt the thud and started to give more field. The athletic pressure no longer happened, and Palmeiras assumed greater possession of the ball.

The 2-1 defeat was already a big deal for the adverse scenario, but Dudu still had what looked like the last chance for the tie, at 37. A very bad finish, with an open goal, ended up wasting the best move worked by the side Palmeiras in the match.

But the resilience mentioned at the beginning of the text was present: in a corner hit by Scarpa in stoppage time, Dudu redeemed himself and assisted Danilo to tie the game.

An unlikely result due to the design of the confrontation, but a message that this team gives again. There is no way to easily rule out Palmeiras, especially in Libertadores.

The two titles in a row gave this squad a shell to the point that the players, even on a night that everything seemed to go wrong, left Mineirão now needing a simple victory at Allianz Parque to advance to the semifinals.

It’s been three years without a defeat as a visitor, 17 straight matches of unbeaten streak in the continent’s biggest competition. The numbers and the reaction of this fourth show: it is difficult to beat a team as cold as Palmeiras.

