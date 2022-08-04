Argentine press melts for Palmeiras after draw at Mineirão

Last Wednesday (3), Palmeiras drew with Atlético Mineiro in the first leg for the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores, at Mineirão. The team almost lost by 2 to 0, but looked for the tie with goals scored by Murilo and Danilo, already in stoppage time. The search for a tie made the international press surrender once again to Abel Ferreira’s team.

The newspaper “Olé” lavished praise on the Palmeiras team, claiming to be an ‘epoch-making team’. In the headline about the match, the Argentine daily highlighted that Verdão went from ‘almost thrashed to a miracle to save unbeaten series’. Palmeiras has yet to lose in this edition of Copa Libertadores and is on an unbeaten run of 20 matches in the continental tournament away from home.

“But Abel Ferreira formed a team to mark an era, which was not going to give up easily, with the mystique. And despite a historic rout to come, the current two-time champion of the Americas ended up struggling to equalize before the final whistle”, published the daily ” Hello”. Palmeiras is the current two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores, consecutively beating Santos and Flamengo in the finals.

Regarding the opponent, the daily spoke of ‘draw with defeat’ for Atlético Mineiro. And he revealed that the match was ‘a real show for the neutrals’, in addition to being the best game of the quarterfinals so far. The winner of the duel faces the winner between Athletico Paranaense and Estudiantes-ARG for a spot in the grand final, in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador.

In addition to Libertadores, Palmeiras fight for the title of the Brazilian Championship. Verdão is the leader of the competition with 42 points, four ahead of rival Corinthians. The team returns to the field this Sunday (7), against Goiás, at Allianz Parque. The Libertadores return game takes place against Atlético Mineiro on Wednesday (10), also at the team’s home.