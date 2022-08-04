Arrascaeta mocks possible departure from Flamengo and fans react

Arrascaeta mocked Flamengo's departure.

Credit: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Highlight in Flamengo’s triumph over Corinthians, Arrascaeta drove the red-blacks crazy with a goal at Neo Química Arena. Counting on the talent of shirt 14, Dorival Júnior’s team won the pro duel 2 to 0 and opened an advantage in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. After the match, Marcos Braz, when responding to a Vasco fan, “challenged” European clubs about a possible move to buy the Uruguayan.

Marcos Braz unravels negotiation with Varela and nudges Russian team: “A lot of crying”

It is not possible that there is not a European club to remove Arrascaeta from the evil team”wrote the fan.

Give it a try, the fine is small”, replied Braz.

In high in Flamengo, the ace has a high rescisory fine. According to the newspaper O Globo, the sum of 40 million euros is needed for the board to release the player, an amount that leaves the club protected from European harassment.

When commenting on the matter, Arrascaeta used the expression “la ele”, typical of Bahia, which means “another person”. In view of this, the fans jumped on the bandwagon and were surprised to see the Uruguayan mention the slang, something that demonstrated his integration with the Brazilian style.

See below the messages involving the publication of Arrascaeta in a joking tone.

