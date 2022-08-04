Atltico-MG X Palmeiras – Superesportes

47

1 time Miner break! Atltico-MG are ahead with a goal from Hulk at the end of the first half.

46

1 time Two minutes extra.

45

1 time GOOOLLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!!!! With the right to stop, Hulk takes the penalty in the lower left corner and opens the scoring in Mineiro. He didn’t give it to Weverton, who even hit the corner.

44

1 time Hulk catches the ball to place it on the penalty spot.

43

1 time Jair dominates the pass in the area with his back to the goal, already trying to turn, Marcos Rocha arrives late to score, hits the midfielder’s leg and commits a silly penalty.

42

1 time Keno appears on the right, tries to trigger Ademir in the area and the defense of Palmeiras intercepts the pass.

41

1 time Ademir dominates open on the right, goes for the dribble, but Piquerez closes the door for the Galo striker.

40

1 time Hulk launched into the area between the Palmeiras defense duo, kills him in the chest and Murilo takes the front to prevent the conclusion of the bid.

39

1 time Offside confirmed by video referee.

38

1 time Palmeiras opens the scoring with Piquerez, after a cross full of poison by Gustavo Scarpa, but the assistant raises the flag and marks offside from the midfield.

37

1 time Scarpa himself takes the free-kick on the left with a cross into the area. Nathan Silva comes up to cut with a header.

36

1 time In an attack from the left, Gustavo Scarpa dribbles on Mariano and is fouled on the wing.

35

1 time Z Rafael and Jair are pushing each other after a foul committed by the midfielder of Atltico-MG.

34

1 time Atltico-MG is still under pressure on top of Palmeiras, justifying the home team condition.

33

1 time Ademir receives a launch in the area with the Palmeiras marking coming out, gives a subtle touch, with the tip of the boot, and stamps the right post of Weverton.

32

1 time Atltico-MG players were complaining about a deflection in Lpez’s arm, after the free kick. The referee indicated that the arm was close to the body.

31

1 time Hulk takes the free-kick in front of the area, on the left, and stamps the barrier formed by five Palmeiras players.

30

1 time Keno takes advantage of the rebound of the Palmeiras defense, from the body to receive a free-kick in front of the area and served by Marcos Rocha.

29

1 time Ademir launched in command of attack, to pull a counterattack, but gets stuck in the marking of Piquerez.

28

1 time Keno takes a corner from the left with a lot of venom, looking for the Olympic goal. Weverton squats as he can in the small area.

27

1 time Ademir throws himself to the center of the area to receive a good pass from Hulk, hits cross and Murilo deflects a cart through the back line.

26

1 time Dudu wins in the run against Alonso, crosses low from the right wing and Everson defends alone, calmly, in the small area.

25

1 time Mariano takes the free-kick with a long shot in the hands of goalkeeper Weverton.

24

1 time Hulk asks for the ball in the middle, goes on top of the markers and is fouled by Murilo.

23

1 time After Gustavo Scarpa took the free-kick, Palmeiras’ attack was caught offside in the area.

22

1 time Rubens arrives skidding with a cart and it hits Dudu’s legs. Scarpa positions himself to take the free-kick.

21

1 time Ademir receives a throw on the left wing to start a counterattack, awaits the approach of his teammates from Atltico-MG, but misses a pass next.

20

1 time Gustavo Scarpa takes a free-kick from the midfielder, on the left side, into the area. Hulk cuts with a header.

19

1 time Nathan Silva takes a direct call looking for Keno, but Palmeiras’s marking cuts through the top.

18

1 time On the edge of the lawn, Abel Ferreira charges Palmeiras players.

17

1 time Hulk cuts inside, entering the congested area and kicks crookedly at the corner flag.

16

1 time Hulk retreats to midfield to receive the ball and launches Keno, who protrudes into the area. The ex-Palmeiras striker receives in the back of the defense duo, but kicks in the way of Marcos Rocha and misses the opportunity.

15

1 time Keno gets open from the left, calls the table with Hulk and gets a return already inside the area. At the conclusion of the move, the attacker kicks over and misses a good chance.

14

1 time Rubens introduces himself to the attack from the left, lifts the ball in the center of the area and Zaracho heads over the crossbar.

13

1 time Ademir launched at speed on the right wing against two markers, but he loses control of the ball when trying to cut from the inside and ends up disarmed by Gustavo Scarpa.

12

1 time In the free kick, Gustavo Scarpa fills his foot towards the center of the target and demands a good defense from goalkeeper Everson.

11

1 time Lpez calls the table with Gustavo Scarpa, but the midfield is brought down by Otvio while preparing to return.

10

1 time Gustavo Scarpa takes a corner from the right into the small area. The Atlantic marking prevails from above and manages to drive away from the region.

9

1 time Dudu fired at speed on the right wing, crosses low blocked by Rubens and gets a corner for Palmeiras.

8

1 time Palmeiras plays the ball in midfield to the boos of the Atletico fans present in Mineiro.

7

1 time Hulk brings it to the left leg in front of the area and fills the foot, with a hit that passes close to the target.

6

1 time Jair starts in midfield after a table with Hulk, tries to trigger Ademir with a throw to the area, but exaggerates the strength of the pass.

5

1 time Atltico-MG exchange passes from foot to foot at the start to try to beat Palmeiras.

4

1 time Keno scores with Rubens on the side of the area, tries to trigger Hulk with a cross, but is blocked by Gustavo Gmez.

3

1 time Zaracho gives Marcos Rocha a hat in front of the area, splices a bike that slips on Gmez and remains damped for Weverton’s defense.

two

1 time Hulk shoots with his head held high in midfield, but is quickly fouled by Gustavo Gmez without being able to approach the area.

1

1 time Mariano had been a direct link to Hulk, in midfield. Murilo anticipates Galo’s striker and makes the cut.

1 time Start the first half!

1 time Both teams are on Mineiro’s pitch. The ball rolls in moments for Libertadores da América.

1 time Reserve bank: Marcelo Lomba; Kuscevic, Mayke, Luan, Jorge, Atuesta, Gabriel Menino, Merentiel, Wesley, Breno Lopes, Vanderlan and Navarro.

1 time PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gmez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Z Rafael, Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga; José Lpez.

1 time Reserve bank: Rafael; Guga, Rver, Igar Rabello, Dod, Calebe, Nacho Fernndez, Neto, Pedrinho, Vargas, Alan Kardec and Eduardo Sasha.

1 time ATLTICO-MG: Everson; Mariano, Jnior Alonso, Nathan Silva and Rubens; Otvio, Jair and Zaracho; Ademir, Hulk and Keno.

1 time The schedules for Atltico-MG and Palmeiras are defined by coaches Cuca and Abel Ferreira.

1 time In the duel between the coaches, Cuca seeks his first victory against the Portuguese Abel Ferreira.

1 time Atltico-MG play the second game since the return of coach Cuca. Galo tries to recover in the season after a sequence of games oscillating under the command of Antonio Mohamed.

1 time The current two-time champion Palmeiras enters the field undefeated as a visitor in Libertadores.

1 time As the goals scored away from home are not a tiebreaker this year, in case of equality in the aggregate score, the match will be decided on penalties.

1 time Atltico-MG x Palmeiras re-edits the 2021 Libertadores semifinal clash, won by the São Paulo club by the criterion of goals scored away from home.