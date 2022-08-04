Atltico reappears, and Cuca plans games with Athletico and Palmeiras

Atltico played again in Cidade do Galo this Thursday afternoon (4), the day after the 2-2 draw with Palmeiras, in Mineiro, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores.
The holders in this Wednesday’s duel did a regenerative job. The other athletes went to the field for a training session directed by the technical commission of Cuca.
The alvinegro coach started planning for the next commitments of the alvinegro team. The return match against Palmeiras will be next Wednesday. However, before that, Galo plays against Athletico-PR for the Brazilian Championship, on Sunday.
Atltico’s upcoming games
- Atletico vs Atletico PR – Sunday (7), at 7 pm, in Mineiro, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship
- Palmeiras x Atltico – Wednesday (10), at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the return leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals
“I still haven’t thought about it (who will play), but I always consult the player and respect each one a lot. If they have good conditions, they will play on Sundays too,” he said.
“We have to rest, then train a little to play with Athletico-PR. And also mentally prepare for the game with Palmeiras”, pointed out the coach.
In the next two games, the coach will not count on left-back Guilherme Arana, who suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh.
On the other hand, defensive midfielder Allan, who served a suspension on Wednesday, will be available. Defender Junior Alonso, who left the game with Palmeiras during the second half, had only cramps and was no problem.