Avengers: Endgame | Kevin Feige Wanted All Originals Dying

Kevin Feige I wish that Avengers: Endgame had “the end of Toy Story 3, only more tragic“, joked Joe Russo in an interview with the podcast Happy Sad Confused. According to him and his brother, Anthonythe head of marvel studios proposed that all of the original Avengers die in the film.

“Kevin even said that we should take all the original heroes off the board at once. We thought that would be too aggressive, that the audience wouldn’t be able to process… We thought it best to choose one or two characters to make sacrifices during the movie, providing moments of emotional catharsis in the midst of action“, said Joe.

Anthony added, however, that this idea was raised by Feige during the early stages of planning a new project. Ultimatumand that there was never a version of the finished script where this happened.

At the Avengers: Endgame which ended up in theaters in 2019, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) give their lives in the fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin). Feige’s original idea included killing Thor as well (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Archer hawk (Jeremy Renner) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Ultimatum completed the so-called “Infinity Saga” by Marvel Studios, and is the second-highest-grossing film in history, grossing $2.7 billion worldwide.

