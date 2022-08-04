Bathers attack speedboat loaded with drugs on beach in Spain; watch the video – News

A video from last Friday (29) went viral on social media after showing dozens of bathers trying to loot a boat stranded on the beach in Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Spain. People were actually trying to steal the drugs that were inside the vessel.

According to the vehicle La República, the vessel ran aground after a police chase, in which the traffickers abandoned the boat on the beach and tried to flee on foot through the cove. What the authorities could not expect is the reaction of those in the sand.







The Spanish agents used the helicopter that pursued the traffickers to try to drive away people on the beach, who arrived by the dozen to loot the speedboat.

According to the local newspaper 20 Minutos, the Spanish customs authority asked for reinforcements from the National Guard and the National Police to try to contain the confusion.

The police union Jupol, through a note on social media, criticized the action of the bathers and emphasized the work of the agents in the operation. “Our recognition to the comrades who work there”, declared the organization.



