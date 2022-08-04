Behind closed doors, Libra advances in internal organization and aligns terms for discussion with LFF | sport business

Libra (acronym for Brazilian Football League) held its fourth General Assembly on Tuesday, in São Paulo, with the presence of the presidents of the 14 clubs that comprise it.

The meeting had two objectives: to define internal issues, such as profiles of the members who will occupy seats on the Board of Directors to be constituted, and to start the debate on sensitive issues related to the attempt to align with the Liga Forte Futebol do Brasil (LFF).

Officials who participated in the meeting say that the issues of organization of the future league – which intends to replace the CBF in the organization of the Brazilian Championship until 2025 – “are advancing”. But they do not reveal details in order to “not harm the negotiations” – both with potential investors and with the clubs that form the LFF.

1 of 1 Libra leaders held an internal meeting in São Paulo on Tuesday — Photo: Disclosure Libra directors held an internal meeting in São Paulo on Tuesday – Photo: Disclosure

More specific proposals from the LFF are also awaited, which, according to Libra members heard by the ge, have not yet arrived in detail and in writing. The group’s next General Assembly will be on August 12, when Libra already expects to have all the numbers and wishes of the LFF in hand to effectively analyze at what points a consensus can be reached.

Issues such as the need for unanimity for changes in the apportionment of revenues may change, as well as a recent change in the Libra statute that changes the model of this apportionment initially proposed at 50% equal, 25% linked to sports performance and 25 % audience and engagement. In the updated statute, if the Brazilian broadcasting rights package from 2024 onwards generates revenue of more than R$4 billion, this model goes to 45%-30%-25%, something much closer to what the LFF wants.

The following are part of Libra: Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos, São Paulo, Red Bull Bragantino, Ituano, Novorizontino, Guarani, Ponte Preta, Grêmio, Cruzeiro, Botafogo, Flamengo and Vasco.