Blizzard and NetEase Cancel Warcraft MMORPG for Android and iOS

According to Bloomberg, the game would be an MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing) that takes place in the same universe as the main game. The project was being developed under the codename Neptune.

Blizzard and Chinese video game giant NetEase have canceled development on a World of Warcrat spinoff mobile game that hadn’t even been announced. The reason for the cancellation would be due to a financial dispute.

Blizzard has invested heavily in mobile games, especially in games derived from World of Warcraft. In addition to the critically acclaimed Hearthstone, the studio also recently unveiled Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a free-to-play strategy game.

Apparently, the franchise could also win an MMORPG developed in partnership with NetEase, but the project was cancelled.

According to reports, the game had been in development for three years by a team of 100 developers working on it.

Blizzard and NetEase, which publishes World of Warcraft in China and is also the co-creator of Diablo Immortal, canceled the new project due to a financial dispute over game terms.

Speaking of Diablo Immortal, the game has been the subject of several controversies due to its microtransaction system, which must also have contributed to the cancellation of the new game.

Will this project be resumed after the acquisition of Blizzard by Microsoft?