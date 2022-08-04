Botafogo B is thrashed by Fluminense and jeopardizes classification in the Brazilian of Aspirants

O Botafogo B was easily defeated by Fluminense 4-0 this Thursday (4th), at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro, and jeopardized the classification for the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants. Glorioso remains in the lead of Group C, with 10 points, but the situation is not as calm as it used to be.

In the other key game, Sport and Náutico drew 1-1. In the last round, next Thursday, Botafogo will visit Sport (8 points), in Ilha do Retiro, and will need at least a draw to advance. If they lose in Recife, Glorioso will have to hope that Fluminense doesn’t beat the lantern and already eliminated Náutico, in Laranjeiras.

The game

Defending their unbeaten record and needing a draw to qualify early, Botafogo was crushed by Fluminense early on, with two goals. At 7 minutes, João Pedro opened the scoring with a kick with his left leg and, at 11 minutes, the same João Pedro crossed with a trivela to Samuel, with a header, making it 2 to 0.

Botafogo tried to attack more, but could not scare the tricolor goal, except for a free kick by Vitor Marinho. And, in the second half, Fluminense killed the game. At 9 minutes, Marcos Pedro took the rebound and hit the angle, making it 3 to 0. And the fourth came out at 23, again with Samuel, after a pass line on the right side.

next games

In the final round of the first phase, next Thursday, Botafogo visits Sport, at 3 pm, on Ilha do Retiro, while Fluminense receives the lantern and already eliminated Náutico, in Laranjeiras, at the same time.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 0 X 4 FLUMINENSE

Stadium: Luso-Brazilian

Date-Time: 8/4/2022 – 3pm

Referee: Alex Gomes Stefano (RJ)

Assistants: Andrea Izaura Maffra Marcelino (RJ) and Rafael Gomes Rosa (RJ)

Yellow cards: Bruno Leite, Daniel Cruz and Rikelmi (BOT); Samuel, Yago and David (FLU)

red cards: –

goals: João Pedro 7’/1ºT (0-1), Samuel 11’/1ºT (0-2), Marcos Pedro 9’/2ºT (0-3) and Samuel 23’/2ºT (0-4)

BOTAFOGO: Leandro; Vitor Marinho, Henrique Vermudt, Ewerton and Vitor Hugo (Juan Mello 28’/2ºT); JP Galvão (Bruno Leite 31’/1ºT), Vinicius Amaral (Rhuan 28’/2ºT) and Juninho; Wagner (Joffre 13’/2ºT), Daniel Cruz (JP Bardales 13’/2ºT) and Rikelmi – Coach: Lucio Flavio.

FLUMINENSE: Pedro Rangel; Jhonny, Davi, Cipriano and Marcos Pedro (Rychelmy 42’/2ºT); Wisney, Yago (Edinho 22’/2ºT) and João Pedro (Emanoel 42’/2ºT); Gustavo Apis (Matheus Devellard 17’/2ºT), Samuel and Alexandre Jesus – Coach: Cadu Antunes.