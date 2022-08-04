Brad Pitt is retiring? Understand

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Currently, rumors about the end of Brad Pitt’s career are running the internet at an immense speed. A lot of news is coming out about the possible end of the actor’s career. Would he be retiring and quitting acting? Check out all the details about the retirement rumor below, including what the actor himself said about it.

Netflix releases new movie that will win over Fifty Shades of Gray lovers

BRAD PITT – IMAGE: REPRODUCTION GUIDE DISNEY+ BRAZIL / TRECOBOX

Brad Pitt’s Retirement News

Headlines on Hollywood websites and newspapers are being flooded with the news that Brad Pitt is retiring. After having mentioned in an interview about his recent choices, citing them as the “last stage” or “last semester” of his career, the rumor started. With a new movie just released, word that Brad Pitt would be ending his career with Bullet Train has spread with immense speed.

BULLET TRAIN – IMAGE: REPRODUCTION GUIDE DISNEY+ BRAZIL / TRECOBOX

Check out what the actor said on the subject

In an interview with EW, Brad Pitt spoke about rumors that he would be retiring with his new movie Bullet Train. Check out what the actor said below:

“I know, I really have to work on my phrasing… I was just saying, you know, I’m past middle age. [e] I want to be specific how I spend these last few bits whenever they go.”

In May, the actor gave an interview to GQ magazine where he said:

“I consider myself on my last leg. This last semester or quarter. What will this section be? Do I want to design this?”

It was probably from this statement that rumors about Brad Pitt’s retirement began to emerge. But the actor made it very clear that he is not retiring.

Yor from Spy x Family looks beautiful in this cosplay; check out!

BRAD PITT – IMAGE: REPRODUCTION GUIDE DISNEY+ BRAZIL / TRECOBOX

About the movie Bullet Train

In the film, Brad Pitt gives life to the character Ladybug, a very unlucky assassin whose main objective is to complete his work with tranquility. But before he completely gives up on his career, Ladybug is recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock). The objective of the mission is to pick up a suitcase that is on a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka. However, the character will need to face a great challenge to be able to fulfill his work, since a bomb will explode if the train slows down below 80 kilometers per hour.