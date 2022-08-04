Brad Pitt talks about how he treated alcoholism after separation from Angelina Jolie – GQ

+



Brad Pitt graces the cover of GQ Brasil in August: “I think joy has been a new discovery” (Photo: Elisaveta Porodina)

cover of GQ Brazil of august the star Brad Pitt recalled his vices in an interview with the magazine. One of the changes that the actor has made regarding his health in recent years is giving up alcohol.

He got sober after his divorce from Angelina Joliein 2016, when he sought the project Alcoholics Anonymouswhich he attended for a year and a half.

“There was a really nice group of men there who were very private and selective, so it was safe,” he said.

He also gave up cigarettes during the pandemic, when he realized that simply cutting back wouldn’t be enough — he needed to cut them out.

“I don’t have this ability to only smoke one or two a day,” he believes, who is currently betting on nicotine bullets. “It’s not in my DNA. I go in with everything. And I drop everything. I lost my privileges.”

Pitt recalled the days when he would smoke “in the morning with coffee—just delicious.” For him, there are certain people who can do this their whole life and get away with it. “I don’t think I have it. I’m just at the age where nothing good comes of it,” he finished.

