Brazilian giant closes the hiring of striker Lincoln, former Flamengo player, informs journalist

A great promise of Brazilian football a few years ago, the still young Lincoln, a former Flamengo, is back in Brazilian football. Acting in Japanese football for a long time, the player returns to Brazil to be the newest reinforcement of the cruise.

According to journalist Raisa Simplicio, Lincoln is Cruzeiro’s newest addition. The source claims that Raposa has reached an agreement with the player, who is expected in Brazil to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract with the mining giant.

“Cruzeiro closed the hiring of Lincoln, ex-Flamengo”says Raisa, in partnership with journalist Thiago Fernandes.

Lincoln appeared in Flamengo with great promise, but never, in fact, managed to avenge with the colors of the giant from Rio. At the age of 21, he leaves Japan with low numbers to try, again, to regain his football, this time at Cruzeiro.

Lincoln

With the colors of Flamengo, Lincoln scored 8 goals in 63 games and was champion of America and Brasileirão in 2019.