Brazilian giant closes the hiring of striker Lincoln, former Flamengo player, informs journalist

Admin 4 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Brazilian football

Player was in Japan

Wagner Oliveira

Per Wagner Oliveira

Flamengo v Junior - CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2020
© 2020 Pool, Getty Images South AmericaFlamengo v Junior – CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup 2020
Wagner Oliveira

A great promise of Brazilian football a few years ago, the still young Lincoln, a former Flamengo, is back in Brazilian football. Acting in Japanese football for a long time, the player returns to Brazil to be the newest reinforcement of the cruise.

According to journalist Raisa Simplicio, Lincoln is Cruzeiro’s newest addition. The source claims that Raposa has reached an agreement with the player, who is expected in Brazil to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract with the mining giant.

“Cruzeiro closed the hiring of Lincoln, ex-Flamengo”says Raisa, in partnership with journalist Thiago Fernandes.

Lincoln appeared in Flamengo with great promise, but never, in fact, managed to avenge with the colors of the giant from Rio. At the age of 21, he leaves Japan with low numbers to try, again, to regain his football, this time at Cruzeiro.

Lincoln

With the colors of Flamengo, Lincoln scored 8 goals in 63 games and was champion of America and Brasileirão in 2019.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Vasco buys Eguinaldo and signs a five-year contract | vasco

Vasco agreed to buy Eguinaldo. It was decided this Thursday that the club will acquire …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved