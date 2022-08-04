Brazilians will need a physical visa to enter Mexico from August 18

Decision is a way of trying to stop illegal immigration to the United States; Measure breaks 20-year agreement between the countries

As of August 18, Brazilians will need a physical visa to enter the Mexicopublished the Official Gazette of the Federation of Mexico this Thursday, 3rd. “As of the entry into force of this Agreement, nationals of the Federative Republic of Brazil who intend to enter the national territory as Visitors without authorization to exercise remunerated activity, must apply to the Mexican consular authority for the corresponding visa”, informs the statement. The decision breaks a 20-year agreement between the countries, which did not require the presentation of a visa for the transit of travelers between the two countries, and annuls the decision of December 2021 in which it only requested the electronic visa for those traveling to the country. mexican country. According to the Mexican government, “the measure does not prohibit the entry of Brazilians as visitors without permission to carry out unpaid activities, but now they will have to seek a visa at the Mexican consulate, as Brazilians who intend to enter by land or sea currently do.” This decision is a way of stopping the entry of visitors who want to immigrate illegally to the United States. In the last week of July alone, 183 Brazilians were apprehended trying to illegally enter American soil through Mexico. Exempt from this decision are persons who have a valid and current visa or proof of permanent residence from Canada, the USA, Japan, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland or countries belonging to the Schengen Area, as well as members of the Pacific Alliance. To issue the document, it will be necessary to pay around US$ 48 (approximately R$ 248).