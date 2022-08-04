Britney Spears criticizes Catholic Church for not letting her get married in church

Credit: FramePhoto/Folhapress

Britney Spears, 40, remains in her “sincere” phase and, this time, even left for the Catholic Church. The American singer criticized the institution for not letting her perform a religious ceremony at her wedding to Sam Asghari, 28.

“This is where I originally wanted to get married during the pandemic,” she wrote on social media, captioning a photo that showed the interior of a church with a couple receiving the sacrament. “I wanted to go [à igreja] every Sunday… I think it’s beautiful, but they said it was temporarily closed because of Covid.”

Time passed and when the masses returned, the singer tried to hold her wedding there. “Two years later, when I wanted to get married, they said I had to be Catholic and pass a test. Shouldn’t the church be open to everyone?”

Britney was raised Protestant, but she also studied Kabbalah. She ended up deleting the publication after the strong repercussion, but the story had already been recorded by several media outlets. Some of the fans recalled that the Church’s rules must be respected, while others called her “iconic” for questioning this.

The singer ended up getting married in June, in the backyard of her mansion in California. Among the guests were Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore. The newlyweds have been together since 2016.

Earlier, the singer was already married for 55 hours to childhood friend Jason Alexander, who was arrested for breaking into the ceremony held in June. Between 2004 and 2007, she was also married to Kevin Federline, with whom she had Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

Source: Folhapress