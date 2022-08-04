“Bullet Train”: action film with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock premieres at the Shopping Taboão cinema

In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt is the protagonist Ladybug, an unlucky hitman who is determined to do just one more job quietly after having gone through so many others that have gotten out of his control. Fate, however, has other plans; and Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a direct collision course with lethal adversaries from all over the globe; all with conflicting but connected goals; on the fastest train in the world. The feature premieres this Thursday, the 4th, at Cine Araújo, at Shopping Taboão.

The schedule at the Multiplex cinema at Shopping Taboão is valid from August 4th to 10th and is subject to change without prior notice. Check the movie rating.

Tickets range from R$18 to R$46 depending on the time, room and day of the session. More information click here.

See schedule

Taboão 01 – 2D Superpets

106 Min/Dub

Daily 3:45 pm

Krypto the Superdog and Superman are best friends and inseparable, share the same superpowers and fight crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission.

Taboão 01 – 2D The Speaker

104 Min/Nac

Daily 5:45 pm to 7:45 pm

A man who finds no direction in life is mistaken for a famous motivational speaker. Taking his place, he tries to find a reason to live.

Premiere

Taboão 01 – 2D X – The Mark of Death

105 Min/Dub

Daily 21:45

A group of actors set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, under the noses of their reclusive hosts. When the venue’s owners catch their young guests in the act, the cast find themselves in a desperate fight for their lives.

Taboão 02 – 2D Thor – Love and Thunder

120 Min/Dub

Daily 4:30 pm 7:00 pm 9:30 pm

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – the search for inner peace. But Thor’s reform is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Taboão 03 – 2D Bullet Train

126 Min/Dub

Daily 4:30 pm 7:00 pm 9:30 pm

Taboão 04 – 2D Minions 2 – The Origin of Gru

95 Min/Dub

Saturday and Sunday 3:30 pm

Daily 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a team of supervillains, but the interview is disastrous and he and his minions end up fleeing the group of evildoers.

Taboão 04 – 2D Black Telephone

102 Min/Dub

Daily 9:30 pm

Finney Shaw, a shy but insightful 13-year-old boy, is kidnapped by a sadistic murderer (played by Ethan Hawke, 4-time Oscar-nominated actor) who locks him in a soundproof basement, where screaming won’t solve anything. When an unplugged phone starts ringing, Finney discovers he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they’re determined to make sure what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.