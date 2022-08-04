Bullet Train Almost Brought Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves Reunion

Bullet Train Director, David Leitch confirmed that he intended to reunite Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves.

The two worked together on Top Speed ​​(which became a classic of the action genre), and a few years later, on the drama The Lake House.

Bullock plays Maria Beetle, while Reeves plays Barry, therapist to protagonist Ladybug (Brad Pitt), who ended up not appearing in the final cut.

“My dream choice would be Keanu (Reeves) for this role. Wouldn’t that have been amazing? Hey, Bullet Train 2!”

I told Entertainment Weekly.

An interesting detail of the development is that Lady Gaga was cast, but ended up dropping out due to scheduling conflicts. The actress was then replaced by Bullock.

Joey King (The Kissing Booth) Andrew Koji (Warrior), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (King’s Man: Inception), and Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat) are also confirmed in the main cast.

It is an adaptation of the work Maria Beetlewritten by Kotaro Isaka.

the plot of the movie Bullet train is focused on five assassins who find themselves on a bullet train departing from Tokyo to Morioka. The transport has only a few stops along the way and the killers discover that their missions are related. It remains to find out who will get off the train alive and what awaits them at the last station.

In Brazil, the premiere is scheduled for Thursday, August 4, directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic).